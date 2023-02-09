Police seek help from public in search for missing Mooresville man

Jonathan Critser was last seen on on Christmas Eve 2022 on Bridge Street in Mooresville.

MORGAN COUNTY, Indiana — Police have asked for help from the public in the search for a man reported missing from Mooresville.

The Morgan County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of Jonathan Critser.

Critser is 28 years old, 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 190 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Critser was last seen on Dec. 24, 2022 on Bridge Street in Mooresville.

If you have information, you're asked to contact the sheriff's department at 765-342-5544.

