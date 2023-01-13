Police asking for help finding missing Indianapolis man

Sean Harp was last seen in the 1300 block of North Bolton Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is asking for help locating 34-year-old Sean Harp.

Harp is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall. He weighs 219 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

IMPD said Harp suffers from several mental health issues and might be in need of medical attention.

If Harp is spotted, police ask for people to call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317.262.8477.

Amber Alert vs. Silver Alert: What's the difference?

There are specific standards a person's disappearance must meet in order for police to declare an Amber Alert or a Silver Alert.

Amber Alerts are for children under the age of 18 who are believed to have been abducted and in danger. Police also need to have information about a suspect and their car to issue an Amber Alert.

Silver Alerts are for missing and endangered adults or children. They are much more common for missing people. It was not until last year when the standards for Silver Alerts were expanded to include children.