Police still searching for missing Hope woman, 3 years after disappearance

Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana.

HOPE, Ind. — Police in Decatur County continue to search for a woman who has been missing for three years.

Donna Mitchell was last seen Feb. 11, 2020 after leaving her home in Hope, Indiana. Investigators say she was last seen around 7:30 p.m. at the Brown Bottle liquor store in Hartsville, Indiana and was supposed to be going to an address near CR 60 Southwest and CR 600 South in Decatur County.

Police said Mitchell was heavily dependent on her medication, but did not have it with her when she left home.

Mitchell is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. She was wearing glasses, a tan Carhart jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

She was believed to have been driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with the front bumper hanging by a coat hanger. The Indiana license plate on the vehicle was 902QAK.

The vehicle has not been recovered.

A Silver Alert was issued when Mitchell disappeared, but was later canceled due to a lack of information, the Decatur County Sheriff's Department said.

Police said investigators have conducted aerial searches of the area where Mitchell is believed to have been traveling and have searched ponds and lakes in the area, where investigators have been allowed on the property legally, but with no results.

Additional investigators have now been placed on the case to look into old and new leads.