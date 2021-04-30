Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse, Indiana

Police believe Aaliyah Ramirez is in danger. She was last seen Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — Police have declared a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez from Syracuse, Indiana, about 150 north of Indianapolis.

Ramirez was last seen Tuesday, April 27 around 8 a.m. She was wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.