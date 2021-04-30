x
Indiana

Silver Alert declared for missing 14-year-old girl from Syracuse, Indiana

Police believe Aaliyah Ramirez is in danger. She was last seen Tuesday, April 27, 2021.
Credit: Indiana State Police
Aaliyah Ramirez

SYRACUSE, Ind. — Police have declared a Silver Alert for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez from Syracuse, Indiana, about 150 north of Indianapolis.

Ramirez was last seen Tuesday, April 27 around 8 a.m. She was wearing a black zip-up jacket, gray and white sweatpants and a purple Nike backpack.

She is 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 138 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Police believe she is in danger. Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-267-5667 or call 911.

