Silver Alert declared for 86-year-old woman missing from Lebanon with her daughter

Police say Bonnie Parker and her daughter, Vicki Alleman, are in a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate number 815DTZ.

LEBANON, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Lebanon.

Bonnie Parker, 86, is believed to be with her daughter, 57-year-old Vicki Alleman, according to the Whitestown Police Department. Parker was last seen in Lebanon around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.

The women were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate number 815DTZ.

Parker is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 120-pound white female with gray hair and brown eyes. Alleman is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Parker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.