Silver Alert declared for 86-year-old woman missing from Lebanon with her daughter

LEBANON, Indiana — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a woman reported missing from Lebanon.
Bonnie Parker, 86, is believed to be with her daughter, 57-year-old Vicki Alleman, according to the Whitestown Police Department. Parker was last seen in Lebanon around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 27.
The women were last seen in a silver 2006 Honda Odyssey with Indiana license plate number 815DTZ.
Parker is described as a 5-foot-4-inch, 120-pound white female with gray hair and brown eyes. Alleman is 5-feet-6-inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Parker is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bonnie Parker or her daughter, Vicki Alleman, is asked to contact the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department at 765-483-3377 or call 911.