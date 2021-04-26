Ft. Wayne police search for 3 homicide suspects

Police found a person dead inside a car that had crashed following a short pursuit Sunday morning.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Fort Wayne police said a Sunday death investigation has now turned into a homicide case, and they are looking for three suspects in the crime.

A person was found dead early Sunday morning inside a vehicle that crashed after it had been involved in a police pursuit. The Allen County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the person pronounced dead at the scene of the crash off Forest Park Boulevard near Lake Avenue and Anthony Boulevard, northeast of downtown.

Police said two people ran from the vehicle after it crashed in a residential neighborhood.

Since the crash, homicide detectives have worked with gang and drug task forces to identify three men as suspects.

Matthew J. Cramer II, 21, is described as a white male, 5’11” tall weighing 160 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Jacob D. Carreon-Hamilton, 20, is a Hispanic male 5’7” tall and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Cody Clements is a white male who is 20 years old. Police have not provided a more detailed physical description of Clements.

Police said all three men should be considered very dangerous. Detectives are hoping to locate them and detain them for questioning.

After the crash, which happened shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday, one of the men who left the scene was spotted between State Boulevard and Lake Avenue. The other was seen near Lake and Anthony.

The pursuit began near Lake and Coliseum Boulevard when police say an officer attempted to stop a suspicious vehicle but the vehicle sped away. Police terminated their pursuit due to the speed and unsafe conditions.

Then the accident was reported and the description of the possible vehicle involved matched the vehicle that was involved in the pursuit. Officers located the vehicle in the rear of a home on Forest Park Blvd. It had crashed through the rear fences.