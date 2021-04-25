Silver Alert issued for missing Ft. Wayne man

Shane Nguyen, a 55-year-old Asian male, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man missing from Ft. Wayne.

The Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Shane Nguyen, a 55-year-old Asian male. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

He is described as 5'6" tall and weighing 142 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen driving a black 2013 Honda Odyssey Van with Indiana license plate VSU544.

Nguyen was last seen in Ft. Wayne on Friday, April 23, 2021 at 3:00 p.m.

If you have any information on Shane Nguyen, contact the Purdue University Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-481-6827 or 911.