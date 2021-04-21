Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne woman

Evelyn Williams, 95, was last seen in Fort Wayne around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 21.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a 95-year-old woman who was missing from Fort Wayne.

Evelyn Williams was last seen on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. wearing a black and white coat with a purple scarf. She was driving a silver 1999 Buick LeSabre with Indiana license plate 249BGH.

Police believed she was in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.