Silver Alert canceled for missing Fort Wayne woman

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Indiana State Police canceled a statewide Silver Alert for a 95-year-old woman who was missing from Fort Wayne.
Evelyn Williams was last seen on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. wearing a black and white coat with a purple scarf. She was driving a silver 1999 Buick LeSabre with Indiana license plate 249BGH.
Police believed she was in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Late Wednesday afternoon, police said Williams was found and the Silver Alert for Williams was canceled.