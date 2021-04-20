Silver Alert declared for missing Terre Haute man

Police say 88-year-old Clarence Campbell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 88-year-old man reported missing from Terre Haute.

Police say Clarence Campbell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20. He is described as a 5'9", 150-pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Campbell was last seen wearing a tan hat, gray Nike sweatshirt and khaki pants.

He was driving a red Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate WA9IHC.

Campbell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.