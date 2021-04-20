Silver Alert declared for missing Terre Haute man

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for an 88-year-old man reported missing from Terre Haute.
Police say Clarence Campbell was last seen around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20. He is described as a 5'9", 150-pound white male with gray hair and brown eyes. Campbell was last seen wearing a tan hat, gray Nike sweatshirt and khaki pants.
He was driving a red Mercury Grand Marquis with Indiana license plate WA9IHC.
Campbell is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have information about the whereabouts of Clarence Campbell, contact the Terre Haute Police Department at 812-244-2200 or call 911.