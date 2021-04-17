Silver Alert issued for 17-year-old believed to be in 'extreme danger'

17-year-old Jacob Hunter went missing from Terre Haute on Saturday morning.

INDIANAPOLIS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old from Terre Haute who is "believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance," according to Indiana State Police.

The Vigo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 17-year-old Jacob Hunter, who went missing from Terre Haute on Saturday at 10 a.m.

A news release from ISP said he "is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance."

Hunter is described as a white male who is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Hunter was last seen driving a blue 2006 Chevrolet Malibu with an Indiana license plate. The license plate number is CTI388.