Indiana teen Aaliyah Ramirez, missing since April, found safe in Florida

Aaliyah Ramirez was last seen in Syracuse, Ind. on the morning of April 27.

SYRACUSE, Ind. — A northeast Indiana teenager has reportedly been found safe, four months after she disappeared.

State police canceled a Silver Alert late Friday for 14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez. Ramirez was last seen in Syracuse, Indiana on the morning of April 27, 2021.

The Syracuse Police Department confirmed to 13News Ramirez was found safe in Florida.

No other information was available from police Friday night, who said more details would be released on Saturday.

Aaliyah was last seen headed to her bus stop, but never made it to school and hadn't been home since.

Her father, Anthony Ramirez, told Dateline NBC in May he believed someone had taken his daughter, amid theories that the girl ran away from home. Police in Syracuse initially believed Aaliyah may have gone to Marion, Indiana or to West Palm Beach, Fla., where she has a relative.