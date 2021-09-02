Indianapolis woman killed in collision with semi trailer on I-69

Police say the semi driver, who later tested positive for methamphetamine, blocked the interstate with his trailer while trying to make a U-turn Monday afternoon.

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ind. — An Indianapolis woman was killed in a crash involving a semi-trailer on Interstate 69 in southwest Indiana.

State police say 38-year-old Allen Weldy of Mitchell, Ind. was driving a semi-tractor with a flatbed trailer south on I-69 near the 84-mile marker just before 5 p.m. Monday. Weldy reportedly missed a turn while driving from Bloomington to Crane and decided to make a U-turn at a crossover on the highway, rather than driving to the next exit.

As Weldy stopped momentarily in the crossover, the trailer of his semi was obstructing the passing lane of southbound I-69, plus part of the right lane.

At that time, police say 52-year-old Susan Yoo of Indianapolis, who was driving south a short distance behind the semi, appeared to have slammed on her brakes to avoid the trailer, but was unable. After striking the trailer in what police called a "heavily overlapping same direction sideswipe," Yoo's SUV slid off the interstate into a ditch.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A blood test revealed Weldy had methamphetamine in his system. He was then incarcerated at the Daviess County Jail.