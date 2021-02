State Police confirmed the accident involved a fatality and a crash reconstruction team has been called to investigate.

INDIANAPOLIS — An overnight crash shut down southbound traffic on Interstate 65 near Edgewood Avenue on the south side of Indianapolis Sunday.

State Police confirmed the accident involved a fatality and a crash reconstruction team was called to investigate.

All lanes were shut down near I-465 north of the crash scene during the investigation.

All lanes have since reopened.

Police have not shared details of the crash and vehicles or drivers involved.