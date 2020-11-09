Parents help pay medical expenses for special needs children

The non-profit they created is called Hoosier FWD (forward).

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A couple in Johnson County is helping parents cover medical expenses for children with special needs. It's a personal mission to make lives better, from a family who knows the financial challenges firsthand.

The Normingtons are determined to pay it forward, one family at a time.

Gage Normington, little guy with a big smile, is making major progress with physical therapy at home.And his family in Bargersville is working to make sure other kids can, too.

"A lot of people need help like we did. We were just lucky enough to be at the right place at the right time,” explained Kristin Normington, Gage’s mom.

Gage, now 8, was born with a genetic condition called hydrocephalus. Fluid on the brain causes developmental delays and spasticity in his muscles.

"Those are the two things that prevent him from being a typical child,” Kristin said.

His family quickly learned that medical bills and treatments add up fast, yet his diagnosis didn't qualify for insurance. So when Gage was three months old, they sought help from a football star.

The Normingtons entered a video contest created by former Colts punter Pat McAfee...and they won $5,000.

"With that money, we used it to pay off his medical bills and thought you know what, there are so many people in this boat that if it weren't for that help, we would have spiraled and why don't we help other people,” Kristin said.

They used some of the contest money to create a non-profit called Hoosier FWD (forward).

Their slogan: paying it forward one family at a time.

"Like if you had something you wanted - piece of equipment or therapy or something you couldn't pay for or your insurance wouldn't pick up, that's where we want to come in and help,” explained Marcus Normington, Gage’s dad.

So far, they've helped 120 families.

And during the COVID crisis, they got even more creative. They’ve purchased equipment for nearly 100 kids at home: sensory toys, balance discs, items to develop fine motor skills.

"You go to these therapy places, they have the equipment,” Marcus said. “Well when you can't go to therapy places, you're kind of stuck at home using what you can and I think that's where we really stepped up this year and found what do people need?"

"The equipment is such an added piece because the therapy is hard in itself and the equipment makes it easier and it was very amazing to be able to donate the equipment to those families,” Kristin said.

Now, they also have a bigger dream: raise enough money to create a special needs YMCA on the south side, where children can safely play together.

“It would be a place that allows families of all income levels to have a place to belong because that's all they want to do,” Kristin said.

They’re determined to pay it forward again, for kids just like Gage.

Hoosier FWD has a big fundraiser on Saturday. Their golf tournament at Hickory Stick will help pay for therapies and family financial donations throughout the year.