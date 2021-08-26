Officers, good Samaritan bring motorcyclist back to life after crash

State police said William Lidy had no pulse and wasn't breathing after a crash on US 31 in Miami County.

MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. — Three police officers and a good Samaritan brought a man back to life following a motorcycle crash in Miami County Wednesday night.

According to Indiana State Police two state troopers and a deputy with the Miami County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the crash on US 31 near Miami County Road 900 South just after 8 p.m. on Aug. 25.

They arrived to find a passerby performing CPR on 48-year-old William Lidy of Russiaville, who was in a ditch off the east side of the road, next to a motorcycle. The troopers, identified as Trooper Andrew Baldwin and Sgt. Andrew Smith, noticed Lidy was turning purple, wasn't breathing and did not have a pulse.

As they took over CPR from the good Samaritan, Miami County Deputy James Bean arrived to assist, state police said.

The officers were able to get Lidy breathing again and his pulse returned before medics arrived. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital before being flown to a hospital in Ft. Wayne for further treatment.

State police reported Lidy's condition had stabilized and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Investigators believe Lidy was traveling north on US 31 when the motorcycle left the roadway for an unknown reason, ejecting the rider. The use of intoxicants is suspected to have been a factor in the crash, state police said.

The investigation is ongoing.