2-year-old critically wounded in east Indianapolis shooting

Police at the scene believe the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.

INDIANAPOLIS — Metro police are investigating a shooting that left a two-year-old boy in critical condition.

Police responded to the home in the 3500 block of Cecil Avenue around 6 p.m. Wednesday. An officer that arrived to find the boy wounded by an apparent gunshot and gave medical aid until EMS arrived.

The child was taken to Riley Hospital for Children at IU Health, where police said he is in critical condition.

Police at the scene believe the shooting was accidental, but the investigation is ongoing.