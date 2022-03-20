Hoosier Lottery experiencing 'issue' with $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game

Anyone who has purchased this ticket is being asked to hold onto it. The Hoosier Lottery said it will share more information on its website when available.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery said Sunday it's experiencing an "issue" with one of its games.

The lottery addressed what it called an "issue" with its $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play Game in a reply to a Twitter user on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has purchased this ticket is being asked to hold onto it. The Hoosier Lottery said it will share more information on its website when available.

We are experiencing an issue with the $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game. If you have purchased this ticket, please hold on to your ticket. We will share more information on https://t.co/q0j5IgN6QQ when available. — Hoosier Lottery (@hoosierlottery) March 20, 2022

As of 10:30 p.m., the Hoosier Lottery hasn't shared further information about the issue on its website. 13News has reached out to the Hoosier Lottery but hasn't heard back.