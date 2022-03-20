x
Hoosier Lottery experiencing 'issue' with $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game

Anyone who has purchased this ticket is being asked to hold onto it. The Hoosier Lottery said it will share more information on its website when available.
Credit: @HoosierLottery/Twitter

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery said Sunday it's experiencing an "issue" with one of its games. 

The lottery addressed what it called an "issue" with its $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play Game in a reply to a Twitter user on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Anyone who has purchased this ticket is being asked to hold onto it. The Hoosier Lottery said it will share more information on its website when available.

As of 10:30 p.m., the Hoosier Lottery hasn't shared further information about the issue on its website. 13News has reached out to the Hoosier Lottery but hasn't heard back. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

