Hoosier Lottery experiencing 'issue' with $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play game

INDIANAPOLIS — The Hoosier Lottery said Sunday it's experiencing an "issue" with one of its games.
The lottery addressed what it called an "issue" with its $20 Golden Jackpot Fast Play Game in a reply to a Twitter user on Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
Anyone who has purchased this ticket is being asked to hold onto it. The Hoosier Lottery said it will share more information on its website when available.
As of 10:30 p.m., the Hoosier Lottery hasn't shared further information about the issue on its website. 13News has reached out to the Hoosier Lottery but hasn't heard back.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.