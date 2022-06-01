$1 million, $50,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Indiana

One of the tickets was sold in Crown Point and the other in Milford.

CROWN POINT, Ind. — It would have been nice to win a chunk of the $632.6 million Powerball on Wednesday, but a Hoosier did win $1 million and another won $50,000.

The $1 million ticket was sold at Family Express, located at 8010 E. 109th Ave. in Crown Point. It matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The winning $50,000 ticket matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball. It was purchased at Friendly Express Mart, located at 309 W. Emeline St. in Milford.

The winning numbers were 6, 14, 25, 33, 46, and the Powerball was 17 in Wednesday's drawing.

Powerball announced about 90 minutes after the drawing that jackpot winning tickets were sold in California and Wisconsin. The California State Lottery website said the ticket there was sold at a 7-Eleven in Sacramento. The Wisconsin Lottery announced Thursday afternoon the winning ticket there was sold in Green Bay at Jackson Pointe Citgo.

The chance of winning the jackpot is minuscule at one in 292.2 million. The odds of winning in general are 1 in 24.9. It's not uncommon to have months go by without a grand prize winner.

It has been a somewhat lucky week for Hoosiers as someone hit a $1 million ticket in the Mega Millions drawing Tuesday night.

The winning ticket sold at the Speedway near 10th Street and North German Church Road. Here were the numbers on the ticket: 4-6-16-21-22 with a Mega Ball of 1.