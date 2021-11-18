Franklin women, Edinburgh man claim Hoosier Lottery prizes

Franklin residents Jennifer Wilkinson and Tehya Wheeler won the $5 million Hoosier Lotto jackpot, while Edinburgh resident Joey Russell recently won $1 million.

FRANKLIN, Ind. — Three Johnson County residents are millionaires after claiming their respective prizes at the Hoosier Lottery headquarters in downtown Indianapolis.

Franklin residents Jennifer Wilkinson and Tehya Wheeler typically play the Hoosier Lotto each week and purchased their ticket Oct. 29 at the Casey's convenience store at 3048 N. Morton St. in Franklin.

Wilkinson and Wheeler's ticket in the Oct. 30 drawing matched all six numbers with an estimated payout of $5 million after choosing the 30-year annuity payment option.

"Jennifer had no color in her face, and she whispered to me. There was no screaming, as to not draw attention, but there were some tears," Wheeler said when Wilkinson told her the news.

Outside of paying off some bills, both women said they have no major plans with their winnings.

There had been 22 Hoosier Lotto drawings since the last jackpot winner on Aug. 14.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh resident Joey Russell won $1 million in the Nov. 10 Hoosier Lotto drawing after his ticket matched all five numbers but missed the Powerball.

The Caterpillar employee bought three tickets at the Casey's general store at 210 W. Center Cross St. in Edinburgh.

A few days after the drawing, Russell's grandson called him and said someone hit the lottery at the Casey's store where he buys his tickets, so he went to scan his tickets.

"I did not know what matching five numbers paid out. I was thinking maybe $10,000," Russell said. "I never win anything. I told my wife about the win, and at first, she did not believe me. Then, she got a little excited!"

Russell said he plans to invest the money, pay off their home and hopefully retire a little sooner.