Father killed, daughter wounded in Seymour hit-and-run crash

SEYMOUR, Ind. — A father was killed and his daughter wounded in a hit-and-run crash Friday night in south-central Indiana.

Police say the crash happened at around 10:45 p.m. in the 600 block of South Vine Street in Seymour. That's in Jackson County, about 63 miles south of Indianapolis.

Seymour police were called to the area on a report of an unconscious person who was lying in the road. When they arrived, they found a man with "no signs of life," Lt. C. J. Foster, with the Seymour Police Department, said in a Facebook post.

Officers helped the man until medics and firefighters arrived.

"A very short time later," another 911 call came in, Foster said in the post.

This call was from a person who said they had been hit by a vehicle.

Police haven't given a detailed description of the suspect vehicle. But they did say it's possibly a dark-colored passenger car.

The father and daughter were taken to the hospital, where the father was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

Fosters said the daughter was treated for injuries to her face, hand and leg.

Police have not released the names or ages of the father and daughter.

Police have not identified any suspects in this case.