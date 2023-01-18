Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65

State police said Anthony Reed was clocked driving nearly 40 mph over the limit in northern Jackson County with a BAC of .24%.

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car.

An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.

A breath test at the Seymour Police Department determined Reed had a blood-alcohol content of .24%, three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Indiana.

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18 and operating with a BAC of .15% or greater.

More charges against Reed are possible, state police said.