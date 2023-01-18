x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Alabama man arrested for allegedly driving 109 mph while intoxicated with child in car on I-65

State police said Anthony Reed was clocked driving nearly 40 mph over the limit in northern Jackson County with a BAC of .24%.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

SEYMOUR, Ind. — An Alabama man was arrested Wednesday in southern Indiana for speeding while driving under the influence with a child in the car. 

An Indiana state trooper stopped 36-year-old Anthony Reed of Huntsville, Alabama for driving 109 mph on Interstate 65 northbound near the Jackson-Bartholomew county line. Reed, who had an adult female and a child as passengers in his car, was showing signs of intoxication during the stop.

A breath test at the Seymour Police Department determined Reed had a blood-alcohol content of .24%, three times the legal limit to operate a vehicle in Indiana. 

He was taken to the Jackson County Jail on preliminary charges including operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated with a child under the age of 18 and operating with a BAC of .15% or greater. 

More charges against Reed are possible, state police said. 

The woman and child who were in the car were released from the scene. 

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Father charged after child shown waving gun

Before You Leave, Check This Out