33-year-old woman arrested after allegedly driving across icy downtown canal

IMPD arrested Larayne Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated Sunday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD arrested a 33-year-old woman for drunk driving after she allegedly drove on the icy downtown canal Sunday night.

Police responded to a report of a vehicle in the canal around 11 p.m. in the 400 block of West New York Street, near North West Street.

According to IMPD, nobody was in the vehicle when police arrived and found the car submerged in the canal.

IMPD said witnesses in the area helped police locate the suspected driver, 33-year-old Larayne Gleason.

After an investigation, police arrested Gleason for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.