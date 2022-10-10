Drunk driver arrested after crash with deputy's patrol car in Wayne County

It would have been a head-on crash if the deputy wouldn't have slammed on his brakes and swerved into the other lane, the sheriff's office said.

WAYNE COUNTY, INDIANA, Ind. — A drunk driver was arrested after crashing — nearly head-on — with a Wayne County deputy's patrol car on Saturday.

The deputy was on routine patrol, driving east on U.S. 40 west of Salisbury Road, a little before midnight.

He saw a car coming at him from the other direction that had swerved across the center line. It was coming head-on towards him, the Wayne County Sheriff's Office said.

The deputy slammed on his brakes and swerved toward the westbound lanes of U.S. 40. The maneuver saved him from a head-on crash, but the car still hit the deputy's rear passenger side door.

Both vehicles were substantially damaged in the crash, the sheriff's office said.

The deputy wasn't injured. The driver of the other vehicle, identified as 28-year-old Taylor Scalf, of Richmond, had very minor injuries.

A drug and alcohol test revealed Scalf was driving drunk.

She was arrested on the preliminary charges of operating while intoxicated with a prior conviction, operating while intoxicated endangering a person, and operating while intoxicated with a blood concentration of .15% or higher.

Scalf was taken to the Wayne County Jail. Further investigation revealed the license plates on her vehicle didn't belong on her vehicle.