Danville man sentenced to 18 years in 2021 deadly drunk driving crash

The crash happened Dec. 6, 2021, on Cartersburg Road, near County Road 200 South, around 5:30 p.m.

DANVILLE, Ind. — A 21-year-old Danville man will spend 18 years in prison for his role in a deadly crash in December 2021.

Noah Wells pleaded guilty to two counts of causing death when operating a motor vehicle with an blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .08 or more.

The Hendricks County coroner identified the two victims as 23-year-old Bryce Thomas King and 26-year-old Abigail Scheibelhut. King was an assistant football coach at Cascade High School.