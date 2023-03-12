Illinois truck driver dies in Jackson County crash

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver died as a result of the collision or he experienced a medical issue before the crash.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — A truck driver from Chicago was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, according to a accident report from Indiana State Police.

Crash investigators say Frederick D. Felder, 37, was traveling southbound on I-65 around 4 a.m. near the 43 mile marker between Seymour and Crothersville when his box trailer left the west side of the highway, hitting a fence and some trees before coming to a stop.

Felder was found dead inside the cab by emergency responders.

Investigators are working to determine whether Felder died as a result of the collision or he experienced a medical issue before the crash. Toxicology results are pending, although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.