Illinois truck driver dies in Jackson County crash

Investigators are working to determine whether the driver died as a result of the collision or he experienced a medical issue before the crash.
Credit: ISP
An Illinois man died in a semi-trailer crash on I-65 in Jackson County, Indiana Saturday, March, 11, 2023.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — A truck driver from Chicago was killed early Saturday morning in a crash on Interstate 65 in Jackson County, according to a accident report from Indiana State Police.

Crash investigators say Frederick D. Felder, 37, was traveling southbound on I-65 around 4 a.m. near the 43 mile marker between Seymour and Crothersville when his box trailer left the west side of the highway, hitting a fence and some trees before coming to a stop. 

Felder was found dead inside the cab by emergency responders.

Investigators are working to determine whether Felder died as a result of the collision or he experienced a medical issue before the crash. Toxicology results are pending, although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash.

The right lane of I-65 southbound was closed for several hours for crash investigation and cleanup.

