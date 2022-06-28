Fatal crash involving semis closes Interstate 70 in western Indiana

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. — Interstate 70 is closed in both directions in western Indiana after a fatal crash involving two semis.
State police say the crash happened in the westbound lanes at the 26-mile marker in Clay County. Traffic heading west on the interstate is being diverted at the Cloverdale exit (Exit 41), while eastbound traffic is exiting at the SR 59 exit for Brazil (Exit 23).
Indiana State Police Sgt. Matt Ames urged drivers to use caution in the area, noting that "the cleanup is going to be extensive."
An INDOT alert about the crash reported two semis were involved in the crash around 8 p.m. Tuesday. One of the semis reportedly caught fire.
A photo taken by a witness showed a plume of dark gray smoke rising from the crash scene.
No further details about the crash are available at this time. This story will be updated as more information is confirmed.