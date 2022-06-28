Greenwood police release additional info in fatal hit-and-run

Andrew M. Benkert, 23, was killed on State Road 135 June 15 when a car hit him before driving away from the scene.

GREENWOOD, Ind — The Greenwood Police Department released new information in the fatal hit-and-run that killed a 23-year-old man on June 15.

Police previously identified the suspect vehicle as an older model Chevrolet Trailblazer with extensive front-end damage. Tuesday, investigators released additional details about the vehicle.

(NOTE: The video above is a previous report about police searching for the suspect.)

Police say the vehicle is a 2002-2008 Trailblazer and is missing the passenger side door mirror and mirror assembly. There is also likely damage to the front right headlight, and right fender and bumper. The gold Chevrolet emblem may be missing from the front grill area.

A surveillance camera caught the SUV on video north of the crash site shortly after 11 p.m. — about 45 minutes before police responded to the crash.

Police say the Trailblazer can be seen stopping north of the crash site and the hazard lights come on. Then, the driver turns right from State Road 135 onto Fry Road.

At the time of the crash, the victim, identified as Andrew M. Benkert, 23, was walking southbound on State Road 135 wearing a large, red backpack.

"It's a tragedy absolutely. We don't know where he was going or why he was walking up and down the road. But it's a tragedy — a life cut short," said Greenwood Police Officer Jason Grable.