Greenwood police investigate fatal crash involving pedestrian

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood police are investigating a crash that killed a Greenwood man Wednesday night on State Road 135.

The Johnson County Coroners Office identified the man killed as Andrew M. Benkert, 23.

Authorities say Benkert was was involved in a car-versus-pedestrian crash at 540 North State Road 135 at 11:46 p.m. The coroner will conduct an autopsy to determine his cause of death.

The location of the crash was south of Fry Road near L.A. Fitness in Greenwood.

The Greenwood Police Department is conducting the accident investigation but detectives have not released details about the vehicle that hit Benkert or circumstances of the crash.