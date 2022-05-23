x
Pedestrian seriously injured in near east side hit-and-run

The crash happened at the intersection of McKim Avenue and Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70.
INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a near east side hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured on Monday. 

IMPD officers were called to a pedestrian struck at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of McKim Avenue and Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70.

Police told 13News this was a hit-and-run with serious bodily injury. IMPD's accident investigators responded to the scene and are opening an investigation. 

IMPD did not identify the person who was struck or say if a suspect had been arrested. 

