Pedestrian seriously injured in near east side hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a near east side hit-and-run that left one person seriously injured on Monday.
IMPD officers were called to a pedestrian struck at around 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of McKim Avenue and Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue and Interstate 70.
Police told 13News this was a hit-and-run with serious bodily injury. IMPD's accident investigators responded to the scene and are opening an investigation.
IMPD did not identify the person who was struck or say if a suspect had been arrested.
