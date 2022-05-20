Indianapolis ER doctor hit, killed by vehicle on city's north side Thursday

The incident happened Thursday around 5 p.m. near the intersection of East 49th and North Meridian streets.

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is investigating after an Indianapolis emergency room doctor was struck and killed on the city's north side Thursday afternoon.

Just before 5 p.m., police responded to the intersection of West 49th and North Meridian streets for a report of a crash. Officers learned that a black GMC Acadia was traveling east on West 49th Street, approaching North Meridian Street, when, for unknown reasons, it crossed into the lane going in the opposite direction.

According to police, the car drove over a curb on the north side of the street and onto the sidewalk, clipping a utility pole before hitting a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk. Police said the GMC then slammed into another utility pole before hitting another car and coming to a stop.

Police said the other vehicle had been driving west on West 49th Street and stopped before the crash.

The pedestrian, identified by police as an adult male, was taken to Methodist Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

A spokesperson with Franciscan Health Indianapolis told 13News the pedestrian struck was an ER doctor.

IMPD accident investigators responded to the scene to try to determine the cause of the crash.