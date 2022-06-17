'It's a tragedy': Police search for suspect in deadly Greenwood hit-and-run

Police are looking for answers after 23-year-old Andrew M. Benkert was hit and killed on State Road 135.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Andrew M. Benkert, 23, was killed in a crash Wednesday night on State Road 135 around 11:45 p.m. Greenwood Police officers spent Thursday going through evidence and looking at surveillance videos trying to find out who did it.

"It's a tragedy absolutely. We don't know where he was going or why he was walking up and down the road. But it's a tragedy — a life cut short," said Greenwood Police Officer Jason Grable.

Grable said investigating these cases can be challenging.

"One, we have no suspect information; also the age of the victim; and you want to help that family and bring closure to that family, and at this point there is nothing. The driver left prior to our arrival," Grable said.

Traffic on State Road 135 during the daytime can be busy. Officers say it's not safe to walk on the road at any time, but especially at nighttime. They said if you are driving on the road to be extra cautious.

"The city of Greenwood has miles of trails and sidewalks. I would suggest people use them," Grable said.

But if you have to walk on state highways, Grable offered some safety tips.

"Walk against traffic and wear as brightly lit clothing as you possibly can."

Police identified the suspect vehicle as an older black Chevy Trailblazer that would have extensive front-end damage.