Putnam County community mourns death of teacher killed in tree accident

Brooke Miles and her father-in-law were killed Friday evening when a tree fell on her car.

BAINBRIDGE, Ind — In the town of Bainbridge in Putnam County, hearts are heavy.

"It just hits hard and a big loss for such a small community," said Chief Kelly Russ with the Putnam County EMS.

Russ said on Friday evening, emergency workers, along with sheriff's deputies, responded to County Road 500 North near the intersection of County Road 25 West.

"I had just come through this area 20 minutes prior to the weather getting really bad up here. Right at that exact moment it went from torrential downpours and high winds to ice, sleet and high winds," said Russ.

A tree had fallen on a car, killing two people inside.

Brooke Miles, 46, and her father-in-law, 64-year-old Richard Miles Sr., died on the scene. Brooke Miles taught kindergarten at Bainbridge Elementary.

"Mrs. Miles loved each one of her students and would do anything for them. She always had a smile on her face and was always wanting to learn new ideas to help with her students' learning. Mrs. Miles collaborated very well with her colleagues, and she is definitely going to be missed by all who have come into contact with her over the years," said Bainbridge Elementary Principal Brandon Wagler.

The superintendent also expressed her condolences.

"Brooke was a passionate educator who cared deeply for all of her students. She will be deeply missed," said Dr. Nicole Allee, superintendent of North Putnam Community Schools. "The school corporation had counselors and clergy available for students and staff on Monday and will throughout the remainder of the week as needed. Please keep Mrs. Miles and her family in your thoughts and prayers."

Two juveniles managed to escape the crash and were taken to Riley Hospital for Children in Indianapolis.

Miles' husband, Rick Jr., remains in an Indianapolis hospital. Brooke and Rick had just gotten married in 2021.

"In the 13 years working EMS, I've never seen anything like this," said Russ.

Tree service experts say an excess of moisture can contribute to weak trees.

Russ agrees.

"So we had torrential downpours, high wind gusts. Those high wind gusts and the moisture in the ground definitely contributed to that tree coming uprooted," said Russ.

Uprooting a family and the small community of Bainbridge.

13News has learned Northview Church in Putnam County is accepting donations of gas cards to help the family travel to Indianapolis where Rick Miles Jr. is currently receiving care. A GoFundMe account has also been set up for the family.

'Check Your Trees'

An Indianapolis family currently has a billboard campaign reminding people of the dangers of dead and dying trees that may be at risk of falling.

Crystal Clark has posted 10 billboards across the metro area in tribute to her children, Xander and Ziva, who were killed when wind knocked over a tree in Owen County, striking their golf cart.

"My son was sitting behind my husband and Ziva was behind me on the passenger side," Clark remembered. "Unfortunately, I remember all of that day. We heard a very loud noise. We weren't sure what it was."

Clark hopes her tragedy raises awareness for people to check the condition of the trees on their property or report dead or dying trees in parks or other public areas.