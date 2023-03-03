Mom raising awareness on dangers of dead trees

Crystal Clark lost her 9-year-old son and 8-year-old daughter when a dead tree fell on top of a golf cart the family was in.

INDIANAPOLIS — Crystal Clark remembers her kids for their love of gymnastics, the Pacers and simply being silly together.

Nine-year-old Xander and 8-year-old Ziva Clark died last April when wind knocked down a dead tree.

The children were on a golf cart with their parents during a family camping trip in Owen County

"My son was sitting behind my husband and Ziva was behind me on the passenger side," Clark remembered. "Unfortunately, I remember all of that day. We heard a very loud noise. We weren't sure what it was."

A large tree fell, hit a truck, then limbs hit Xander and Ziva. Xander was in third grade. Clark said he loved fishing and being outdoors.

"On the day of the accident, he came up to me and said, 'Mommy, I can't help it. I'm just an old soul.'"

Ziva was a second grader at Robey Elementary school. The young gymnast had dreams of being an Olympian.

"Ziva — she was out, front and center from the get-go."

Just a year apart, but so close together.

"Between her and Xander, they were complete opposites but they got along so well," Clark remembered.

Now, the Clarks want to raise awareness about the dangers of dead and dying trees so their heartbreak doesn't happen to another family. They've placed 10 billboards around central Indiana, telling people to check their trees to see if they are at risk of falling.

"It's something that people can read and see every day and actually plant that thought in their head to (say), 'Maybe I should take care of something. Maybe I should take care of those trees or at least report them if they're at a park, a campground or even a university for that matter,'" Clark said. "We want to make people aware. Spending a couple hundred dollars on a dead tree because you don't think it can happen is well worth all of the pain and anguish we deal with every day."

The smiling faces of Xander and Ziva are front and center on the billboard.

Clark shared a message on social media: "I love you forever and will continue to share you with the world."