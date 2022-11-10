1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon.
Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville.
Authorities have not identified the person who died.
The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has been requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.
What other people are reading:
- Police: Driver shot by another motorist along I-70 Monday
- 'Lost for words' | Indy sees more than a dozen homicides in 10 days
- 'Driving is not a right. It's a privilege' | Hit-and-runs on the rise in Indianapolis
- Supreme Court to hear case that could raise price of pork
- Carmel teen climbing toward his 2024 Olympics dream
- Smashing success: NASA asteroid strike results in big nudge
- Logansport man kidnapped coworker at gunpoint, killed himself