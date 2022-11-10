1 dead after tree falls on person in Morgan County

Police said a tree fell on a person in the 200 block of Robb Road Tuesday afternoon.

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after a tree fell on a person Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the accident happened in the 200 block of Robb Hill Road, near State Road 67 and Centerton Road, in Martinsville.

Authorities have not identified the person who died.

The Morgan County Coroner’s Office has been requested to the scene to assist with the investigation.