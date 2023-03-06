x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

2 killed, 3 injured after tree falls on car in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said the accident happened Friday night near Bainbridge.
Credit: Putnam County Sheriff's Department

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a tree fell on a car in Putnam County Friday night. 

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a crash on County Road 500 North near the intersection of County Road 25 West. 

A witness told police the car was going eastbound on County Road 500 North when a large tree uprooted and fell on the car.

Brooke Miles, 46, and Richard Miles Sr., 64, both died at the scene. Medics transported a man to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition. 

Two kids in the car were able to escape and went to Riley Hospital for Children for treatment of less serious injuries.

RELATED: Kids killed by falling tree during camping trip in Owen County

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Mayor Hogsett, Indy DPW announce 2023 construction plans

Before You Leave, Check This Out