2 killed, 3 injured after tree falls on car in Putnam County

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said the accident happened Friday night near Bainbridge.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a tree fell on a car in Putnam County Friday night.

The Putnam County Sheriff's Department said deputies responded to a crash on County Road 500 North near the intersection of County Road 25 West.

A witness told police the car was going eastbound on County Road 500 North when a large tree uprooted and fell on the car.

Brooke Miles, 46, and Richard Miles Sr., 64, both died at the scene. Medics transported a man to an Indianapolis hospital in critical condition.