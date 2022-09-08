Northeast Indiana crash sends 12 to the hospital

The crash happened Monday around 7:15 p.m. on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne.

HOAGLAND, Ind — Ten children survived a violent crash in northeast Indiana with only minor injuries, state police said Monday.

The crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Monday on US 27 and Hoagland Road south of Fort Wayne.

Investigators believe a pick-up truck driven by 65-year-old David Mourey of Hoagland was traveling east on Hoagland Road and crossed US 27, failing to yield the right-of-way to a Ford passenger van that was traveling north on US 27.

The van crashed into the side of the truck, splitting it in half.

Police said there were 10 children in the van, ranging in age from 6 months to 15 years old. All of the children and the driver were properly restrained, which police say contributed to preventing serious injuries to any of the passengers or driver.

Some of the children received minor injuries. All 10 passengers and both drivers were taken to the hospital to be checked out due to the severity of the crash.

Police believe Mourey may have been under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash and said he was allegedly "less than cooperative with troopers investigating at the scene."