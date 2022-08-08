Construction zone crashes plaguing stretch of I-65 in Boone County

The latest accident closed sections of the interstate near Thorntown for almost four hours Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — Construction zone crashes continue to plague parts of I-65 in Boone County, causing lengthy backups for drivers.

The crash involved a semi, which had its rear axle detached in the incident, with construction zone barriers destroyed and pushed out of place.

It's far from an isolated incident. Just in the past few weeks, there have been a handful of crashes within a 14-mile stretch of I-65.

State Police is urging drivers to follow reduced speed limits and leave plenty of room between cars.

Several INDOT construction projects have slowed traffic on stretches of the interstate in recent years. But the end is in sight.

A project widening the interstate between Indiana 32 and Indiana 47 should wrap up late this year. And, according to our newsgathering partners at the Lebanon Reporter, a different project improving I-65 interchanges near Whitestown should be complete by November.

Until then, State Police continue to urge drivers to slow down in construction zones and leave plenty of room for other cars.