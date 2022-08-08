Indianapolis man dies after being hit by SUV on US 36 near Danville

The Hendricks County Sheriff's Office determined the man walked across the roadway in front of an eastbound SUV Saturday night before he was hit.

DANVILLE, Ind. — An Indianapolis man was hit and killed when he walked into the path of an SUV on U.S. 36, west of Danville, Saturday night.

Authorities identified the deceased as 59-year-old Roland Lottman.

Hendricks County sheriff’s deputies were called on a pedestrian struck shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 3200 block of U.S. 36.

Investigators said Lottman walked across the road in front of the GMC SUV as it was traveling east on U.S. 36 toward Danville.

The driver stopped at the scene of the crash and called for help. Investigators said that alcohol is not suspected as a factor on the part the driver.