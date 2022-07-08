Semi-truck causes 10-car pileup, injuring 4 and shutting down I-69 near Anderson

A semi-truck and 10 other vehicles were involved in the crash, Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan told 13News.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A crash involving a total of 11 vehicles, including a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids, shut down Interstate 69 in Madison County for hours on Sunday and sent four people to the hospital.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m. at the 227-mile marker between Rangeline and Scatterfield roads about one mile north of Anderson.

Ten vehicles and a semi-truck hauling flammable liquids were involved in the crash, according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

Indiana State Police Sgt. Scott Keegan told 13News that the semi-truck caused the crash. Investigators believe the other vehicles were stopped or slowed for another crash when the semi-truck collided with them, pushing them into the median.

Keegan said four people were injured. The extent of their injuries remains unclear. However, Keegan said three were taken to St. Vincent Hospital and one person was taken to Community Hospital.

All lanes of I-69 northbound were closed immediately following the crash.

Within about 10 minutes, all southbound lanes reopened except for one. That last southbound lane was reopened at around 7:30 p.m.

Around 11:30 p.m., INDOT said all lanes of I-69 had reopened.

This crash happened right as another major crash in central Indiana was cleared.

A semi-truck fire shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 in Clinton County from around 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The truck was hauling corn when it crashed and caught fire at the 151-mile marker, which is near Thorntown and about eight miles north of Lebanon.

First responders said no injuries were reported from the crash.

