Indiana students encouraged to design 'I Voted' stickers for upcoming election

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosier students are encouraged to show their creativity in designing "I Voted" stickers for Indiana's 2022 general election.

The competition, open to all K-12 students, is divided into three groups based on age level:

Kindergarten - third grade

Fourth grade - eighth grade

Ninth grade - 12th grade

An overall winner will be selected for each group, as well as recognizing second and third-place entries.

The winning designs will then be printed and used for official "I Voted" stickers, which will be distributed to Indiana county clerks for use on Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

"Indiana is home to some very talented young artists," Indiana Secretary of State Holli Sullivan said. "I am excited to see the wonderful and creative designs our students will come up with."

The sticker design must include the phrase "I Voted," or a representation of the phrase. Entries will be judged on a criteria of the design's focus on attention to voting, showcase of Indiana and overall creativity.

"With school back in session, this is a fun way to engage students in the democratic process," Sullivan said. "While most students aren't yet eligible to vote, we know that familiarity with the elections process is an encouraging factor for people to turn out once they come of age."

Students must download a submission form and email their completed design to sticker@sos.in.gov. Entries can also be mailed to the Secretary of State's office at 200 W. Washington St., Room 201, Indianapolis, IN 46204.

Entries must be submitted by Sept. 18.

Click here for more information, including the contest rules.