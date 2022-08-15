KIDS COUNT data shows spike in anxiety, depression in Indiana kids

Data released this month shows that, overall, Indiana kids are more depressed and anxious than they were in 2016.

INDIANAPOLIS — More data now points to how and why children are struggling with anxiety and depression at unprecedented levels.

The 2022 KIDS COUNT Data book has ranked states in overall child well-being.

Data released this month shows that, overall, Indiana kids are more depressed and anxious than they were in 2016. 15.9% of children ages 3-17 said "yes" when asked "has a doctor or other health care provider ever told you that had depression or anxiety problems?" That's compared to 11.7% of Indiana children and teens reported four years ago.

This isn't the first time this number has spiked in the recent years; however, it is alarming, experts say. The pandemic has no doubt played a big role in this increase, but as Tami Silverman with the Indiana Youth Foundation explained, the troubling trends didn't happen overnight.

"It's partially because of DE stigmatization of accessing care" Silverman said. "We hope that as folks become more comfortable acknowledging that these are the needs for our kids, that then we can lean in and that might demonstrate some increased reporting."

The Indiana Youth Foundation helps collect and interpret similar data for the annual KIDS COUNT report, which did reflect some encouraging trends for young Hoosiers.

The @KIDSCOUNT Data Book is here! In addition to data updates, the 2022 report explores the effects of the pandemic on kids and the youth mental health crisis. The more we know, the better we can do to ensure all kids have a chance to thrive. https://t.co/mLqVNoCvCm pic.twitter.com/NTO9LwUO6K — Indiana Youth Institute (@Indiana_Youth) August 12, 2022

Indiana teens are having less children, as teen birth rates are dropping across the country.

Indiana has less children living in poverty now than in 2012; that rate is down 3%.

The number of children with health insurance saw a significant increase from 91 to 94%, just shy of the national average of 95%.