ISP trooper posts Facebook reminder about state's 'left lane law'

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on I-65 and traveling below the speed limit.

VERSAILLES, Ind. — Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles is again getting attention for a social media post about stopping a driver who didn't move out of the left lane.

Wheeles stopped the vehicle for being in the left lane on Interstate 65 and traveling below the speed limit. Wheeles noted there were "numerous vehicles waiting to pass."

The "left lane law," which took effect in 2015, gives the right-of-way to faster drivers in the left lane. Police can cite drivers who are driving too slow in the left lane, even if they're driving the speed limit.

Drivers in the left lane are required to move into the right lane when faster traffic approaches from behind. An exception is made if the slower driver is passing an even slower vehicle or getting ready to turn left.

The law is in effect on any Indiana roadway with multiple lanes of traffic.

Wheeles earned nationwide praise for a tweet in June 2018 after stopping a driver who didn't move back to the right lane, despite about 20 cars lining up behind her. More than 90,000 people liked Wheeles' tweet at that time.