The crash happened on State Road 37 just south of County Road 650 South around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police is investigating a deadly crash that occurred in Grant County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 8:30 a.m. on State Road 37, just south of County Road 650 South. That's in Liberty Township, just a few miles southwest of Marion Municipal Airport.

All lanes of State Road 37 in both directions were expected to be closed for several hours while police investigated.