The crash occurred six miles east of Greensburg.

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind — Indiana State Police is investigating after a deadly crash in Decatur County on Tuesday morning.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. Jan. 25 on Interstate 74 westbound at the 140.5 mile marker. That's just six miles east of Greensburg.

All westbound lanes of I-74 westbound were expected to be closed for several hours Tuesday morning.