Man killed in snowmobile accident in northeast Indiana

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a snowmobile accident in northeast Indiana Sunday night.
Police said family members found 34-year-old Adam Fifield in a creek near the 1900 block of West 500 South in Steuben County around 10:45 p.m.
Family members said Fifield had been missing after leaving his home on a snowmobile and not arriving at his predetermined destination.
Indiana Conservation officers remind riders to wear a helmet and protective gear when riding a snowmobile.
