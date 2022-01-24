Man killed in snowmobile accident in northeast Indiana

Police said the crash happened in near a creek Sunday evening.

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. — A man is dead after a snowmobile accident in northeast Indiana Sunday night.

Police said family members found 34-year-old Adam Fifield in a creek near the 1900 block of West 500 South in Steuben County around 10:45 p.m.

Family members said Fifield had been missing after leaving his home on a snowmobile and not arriving at his predetermined destination.

Indiana Conservation officers remind riders to wear a helmet and protective gear when riding a snowmobile.