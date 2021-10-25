20-year veteran with IMPD loses battle with cancer

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD is mourning the loss of one of its own.
Sgt. Eric Williams died Sunday, Oct. 24 after losing his battle with cancer, according to IMPD. He had been with IMPD for 20 years and worked the middle shift for the North District.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," IMPD tweeted Sunday night.
