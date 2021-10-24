Indiana Avenue repaving to cover BLM mural

The street is going to be repaved as part of the planned expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Black Lives Matter mural on Indiana Avenue on Indy's near northwest side will be disappearing soon. The street is going to be repaved as part of the planned expansion of the Indianapolis Cultural Trail.

Saturday, a section of the street was closed to traffic to allow people to honor the mural that was created in August of 2020 and the community.

The artists who created the mural gathered again this week to talk about what it meant to them.