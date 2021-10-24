Deadly semi crash closes I-70 near Plainfield

Multiple trucks were involved in a Sunday morning crash in the construction zone west of State Road 267.

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A deadly crash involving multiple semi trailers closed Interstate 70 in both directions Sunday morning in the construction zone west of State Road 267 in Plainfield.

According to INDOT, three semi trucks and an SUV were involved in the crash shortly before 10 a.m.

One of the trucks is on its side blocking all lanes.

Two people were confirmed dead at the scene, with multiple other people entrapped.

Authorities have not identified any of the victims.

Investigators have not shared what may have led to the crash.

Traffic heading west can divert at Reagan Parkway to U.S. 40 to bypass the crash scene, which will require hours of accident reconstruction and crash cleanup.

Traffic heading east on I-70 toward Indianapolis can exit at State Road 39 and use U.S. 40 as a detour route.