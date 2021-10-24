Southern Indiana Rally's employees walk out during night shift, claim unsanitary conditions

A note posted by workers on the restaurant's drive-thru speaker said they walked out during the overnight shift.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — People out for a late night bite at a Jeffersonville Rally's left hungry after a note posted on the drive-thru speaker said the entire staff walked off the job in protest Saturday.

WHAS11 News recorded video of the note claiming the unsanitary conditions at the East 10th Street restaurant. Additionally, the note claims workers are underpaid and upper management indifference.

The note was signed by "the manager who's had enough!"

Customers who were in line told WHAS11 they were a bit baffled when no one came to the window.

"We just came here to order some food, no one came to the window," one customer said. "We had a lady come through saying they walked out, upset about something."

The Clark County Health Department said they have worked with the Rally's location in the past for various issues. The department said they will be going to the location Monday to investigate the situation.

"Our highest priority is the health of our citizens so we take any complaint of this magnitude extremely seriously," a statement from the department said.

That midnight snack might have to wait….Workers at the @CheckersRallys in Jeffersonville Indiana called it quits tonight. pic.twitter.com/486uIV9agD — Tom Lally (@tomlallyky) October 24, 2021

Lights were left on at the establishment as it remained empty. It is unclear if workers returned overnight

WHAS11 has reached out to Rally's Corporate Offices and will update this story online and in our newscasts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.