IMPD investigating deadly south side shooting

Officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, around 5:30 a.m.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a person was killed in a shooting on Indianapolis' south side Friday morning.

Shortly before 5:30 a.m., IMPD officers responded to the 600 block of West Hanna Avenue, near Bluff Road, for a report of a person shot.

Police found a person with an apparent gunshot wound(s), who was pronounced dead.

As of early Friday, IMPD had not shared any additional information on the circumstances of the shooting, including if any suspects had been identified.

Anyone with information on the incident can contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.